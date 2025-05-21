35-year-old woman dies by suicide; SI husband under scrutiny in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her residence in HBR Layout in the early hours of Tuesday. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Govindapura police station.

The deceased, Shalini, was a contract employee at a premier research institute. Her husband, Nagaraj, a sub-inspector, is currently posted at the KG Halli police station. The couple had been married for nine months, despite opposition from Shalini’s family. This was Shalini’s second marriage, and she had a son from her previous relationship.

Shalini was found hanging at her residence. Before the incident, she had informed Nagaraj of her intention to die, saying she would end her life by coming under a train. A patrolling team had, however, found her alone at night and sent her back home. She is suspected to have taken the extreme step after being sent home.

Both Shalini and Nagaraj hailed from Ilkal in Bagalkot and had known each other since high school. Shalini pursued an MSc while Nagaraj studied engineering. She was said to have financially supported him during his police exam preparations.

Shalini had earlier accused Nagaraj of cheating her with a false promise of marriage, following which she filed a complaint at the Konanakunte police station. However, it is alleged that Nagaraj has been living separately for the past two months due to strained relations. According to police sources, Shalini took the extreme step as he had stopped visiting her.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)