KC Hospital faces shortage of lifesaving drugs and staff; Lokayukta summons health officials

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Lokayukta has issued summons to the Principal Secretary and Commissioner to the Department of Health and Family Welfare for failing to respond to the notice issued by him on several deficiencies found in the state-run KC General Hospital in Malleswaram.

Directing them to appear in person on June 23, Lokayukta Justice BS Patil also cautioned that it is inevitable for him to issue a warrant if they fail to respond to the summons.

Following a complaint, Justice Patil and his team made a surprise visit to the hospital on November 29, 2024. He found several deficiencies, including that there were no lifesaving drugs, doctors and staff were not attending duty on time, not marking attendance, not declaring the cash in the register, referring patients to buy medicines from private stores though the medicines were available in the hospital, demanding bribes, not maintaining hygiene, etc.

He then brought the issues to the notice of the concerned officials of the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Despite receiving the same and also notice and reminders sent later, the Principal Secretary and Commissioner allegedly failed to respond. Irate over the same, the Lokayukta issued summons to them.