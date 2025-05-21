JMM to stage protests demanding Sarna Code on May 27 in Jharkhand

RANCHI: To step up pressure on the Central government, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has announced a statewide protest on May 27, demanding approval of the Sarna Tribal Religious Code Bill.
Party General Secretary and spokesperson Vinod Pandey has issued an official directive to all district presidents, stating that the ‘Sarna Adivasi Dharma Code’ Bill has been pending with the Central Government for the last five years, but no concrete steps have been taken on it so far.
According to Panday, there is deep resentment among the tribal communities of the state due to this situation, therefore, there is a need to make the voices of the people heard at the Central level.
The Party General Secretary also reiterated that until the Sarna Dharma Code is recognised, the phased movement will continue with the slogan "No Census".
Earlier, the demonstration proposed for May 9 on the issue, was postponed due to the tense situation between India and Pakistan. Now, the party has once again decided to raise the issue loudly.
The party has directed all district presidents, secretaries, and conveners to organise the relevant meetings and ensure preparations for the programme on May 27.
JMM's central committee officials, MPs, MLAs, and ministers will be required to participate in this demonstration. In addition, party workers have also been instructed to be present in large numbers.
BJP, however, alleged the JMM of shedding crocodile tears and pretending to protest on Sarna Dharma Code.
State BJP Spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said that the then Tribal Welfare Minister V Kishore Chandradev, in the joint UPA Government of Congress and JMM, had rejected the Sarna Dharma Code on February 11, 2014 through letter number 16012/19/2013/ (PC &V), calling it impractical. Tribal Welfare Minister Kishore Chandradev had also said that accepting such a demand may lead to hundreds of demands from other religions.
According to Shahdeo, Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha have been completely exposed on the issue of Sarna Dharma Code.
“When they were in power at the center, they rejected it. Now, when they are out of power at the center, they are staging protests for it. The public understands all their tricks,” said Shahdeo.