Wine merchants oppose proposed excise fee hike in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A draft proposal to increase the excise licence fee by the Karnataka government has riled wine merchants. The Federation of Wine Merchants’ Association opposing the fee hike, will hold a meeting with all district members to decide the future course on Thursday.

The draft notification was issued on May 15, and is set to come into effect on July 1, when licences will begin coming up for renewal.

The general secretary of the Federation of Wine Merchants’ Association of Karnataka, Govindaraj Hegde, said that members will meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the issue.

On Thursday, all district association heads have been called for a meeting to discuss the next course of action regarding the proposed increase in the excise licence fee, he said, adding that the association has not yet decided on calling for a dry day.