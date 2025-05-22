ED raid a vengeful act by Centre, says CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that the raid on educational institutions owned by Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara in Tumakuru was a result of politics of vengeance.

Addressing reporters here, he sought to know why only Congress leaders are being targeted by the Enforcement Directorate? Are all BJP leaders honest? “Parameshwara is a tall Dalit leader from the Congress party. He has been running educational institutions for many years and the central BJP government has targeted the SC leader through the ED,” he said.

Stating that BJP leaders were perturbed by the Congress government’s recent ‘Saadhana Samavesha’, he termed the raids a revengeful act by the Centre.

“Is BS Yediyurappa (former CM) honest? Is Vijayendra (BJP state president) honest? Is HD Kumaraswamy (JDS) honest? Are all the BJP leaders honest?,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that the ED’s aim is to target only Congress leaders.