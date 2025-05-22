Welcome criticism, but defend the government: DCM DK Shivakumar to Congressmen

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar asked Congress workers to defend the state government, which is facing serious criticism over flooding in several parts of Bengaluru.

“You, the party workers, must give an appropriate response to them (the Opposition). They are spoiling the name of Bengaluru,” the DCM, who is also the Bengaluru Development Minister, told the party workers, after paying tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.

“What had happened in Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi? So, it happens when it rains heavily,” the DCM said. Several areas in the state capital were flooded after heavy rain over the last few days. The Opposition BJP and JDS slammed the state government for its failure to address the problem.

Hitting out at the Opposition, the DCM asked who was responsible for encroachments and what they were doing during their tenure. Shivakumar said there are directions from the courts and stay orders in some cases, but despite that he had directed the officials to clear the encroachments.