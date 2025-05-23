Such remarks not new to me, says minister Priyank Kharge

KALABURAGI: The controversy over derogatory remarks against Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge continues to rage despite Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chelavadi Narayanaswamy expressing regret on Thursday.
Narayanaswamy made the derogatory remarks at a press conference in Chittapur on Wednesday night. He also recalled the derogatory remarks of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge against PM Narendra Modi and by Priyank against him (Narayanaswamy) a few months ago.
Priyank, who is also Kalaburagi district in-charge minister, in his ‘X’ post stated that derogatory remarks against him by BJP leaders are not new to him. After he exposed their scams, they started making personal remarks against him. The fact that RSS is being exposed based on its ideology is also a major reason for this intolerance of BJP leaders, he said.
“Narayanaswamy of BJP, who has not faced a single election, has no moral right to talk about me. I have won the trust of the people thrice. Let him first contest at least once and win, and then talk about me,” Priyank said.