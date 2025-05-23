Such remarks not new to me, says minister Priyank Kharge

Priyank, who is also Kalaburagi district in-charge minister, in his ‘X’ post stated that derogatory remarks against him by BJP leaders are not new to him. After he exposed their scams, they started making personal remarks against him. The fact that RSS is being exposed based on its ideology is also a major reason for this intolerance of BJP leaders, he said.

“Narayanaswamy of BJP, who has not faced a single election, has no moral right to talk about me. I have won the trust of the people thrice. Let him first contest at least once and win, and then talk about me,” Priyank said.