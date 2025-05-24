Karnataka DG&IGP Saleem writes to colleagues, seeks honesty in duty

BENGALURU: To bring transparency to the functioning of the police department and to adopt a victim-centric approach in criminal cases, Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) MA Saleem wrote a 10-point letter to fellow police personnel, prioritising honesty in duty.

“Police officers must never compromise on integrity. This is the expectation from all our colleagues. I firmly believe that you will always prioritise honesty. Emphasising transparency in all official procedures builds public trust and makes it possible to deliver justice to the weaker and economically disadvantaged sections of society.

Such principles of integrity enhance our moral values and sense of fulfilment,” he wrote. He stressed the need to shift from the currently followed “accused-centric system” to a “victim-centric approach” in investigation. This approach not only ensures punishment for the offenders but also helps deliver justice to victims, extends appropriate benefits to them, and aids in their rehabilitation.

Among key points highlighted by DG and IGP are: