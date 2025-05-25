BJP will be humiliated in Kalaburagi if it targets me for personal reasons: Priyank Kharge
BENGALURU: RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday warned BJP leaders that if they protest against him in Kalaburagi for personal reasons instead of development issues, they will get humiliated by the people.
Addressing reproters on BJP protesting against him in Kalaburagi over Congress workers allegedly illegally detaining LoP in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy at the government guesthouse at Chittapur recently, Priyank took strong exception to the BJP leader playing the victim card.
He tried to drive home a point that the BJP state leadership that protested against him four times could not prove a point, as all the cases were found to be false and the issue of Narayanaswamy will face a similar fate.
“Chalavadi Narayanaswamy openly called me a dog, and I am the victim, but it is ridiculous that he is accusing me. He scolds me and goes to my constituency... eventually faces the backlash of the people, and now he is playing the victim card. I do not understand his logic. Narayanaswamy has two tongues, as he gave two versions of the same incident. After meeting the governor, he claimed he did not call me a dog,” Priyank said.
“BJP staged a protest against me, trusting their candidate, a ‘rice thief,’ against me in the last Assembly polls. He tried to implicate me in a false case, but during the investigation, it was found that it was a drunken brawl created by himself,” Priyank said, adding that people of Chittapur have seen the development works implemented by Congress and will continue to vote for the party in the future too.
“No matter how much you (BJP) try to fool people, the people of Chittapur will vote for development,” he said. “BJP is alleging that we have made Kalaburagi our republic. If it were true, we should not have allowed them to stage protests... even on Saturday, a nod was given for a protest,” he said.
“State BJP chief Vijayendra does not know the politics of our region. Even if a person falls into a sandpit and dies, Vijayendra would protest, saying Priyank was involved in it. If you do this listening to your local leaders, you will certainly not succeed politically,” Priyank told Vijayendra.