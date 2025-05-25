BJP will be humiliated in Kalaburagi if it targets me for personal reasons: Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday warned BJP leaders that if they protest against him in Kalaburagi for personal reasons instead of development issues, they will get humiliated by the people.

Addressing reproters on BJP protesting against him in Kalaburagi over Congress workers allegedly illegally detaining LoP in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy at the government guesthouse at Chittapur recently, Priyank took strong exception to the BJP leader playing the victim card.

He tried to drive home a point that the BJP state leadership that protested against him four times could not prove a point, as all the cases were found to be false and the issue of Narayanaswamy will face a similar fate.

“Chalavadi Narayanaswamy openly called me a dog, and I am the victim, but it is ridiculous that he is accusing me. He scolds me and goes to my constituency... eventually faces the backlash of the people, and now he is playing the victim card. I do not understand his logic. Narayanaswamy has two tongues, as he gave two versions of the same incident. After meeting the governor, he claimed he did not call me a dog,” Priyank said.