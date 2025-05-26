Karnataka government to file defamation case against BJP over chargesheet campaign

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has decided to file a defamation case against the Opposition BJP for its campaign against the government.

The government is filing defamation case at Bengaluru's 42nd Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court against BJP that had released a 'chargesheet' against the government on completion of two years on May 20. In its campaign, the BJP alleged that the Congress government has failed on all fronts. The state government has termed the BJP's allegations as false propaganda and decided to file a case.

The government has appointed Kumata Prakash, Deputy Secretary (Department of Home - Law and Order) to coordinate with various department and provide required information to the government prosecutor. State government has appointed government prosecutors B S Patil and Shailaja Nayak to handle the legal proceedings.