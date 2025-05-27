CM Siddaramaiah promises to pare excise licence fee hike

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday assured a delegation of the Federation of Wine Merchants’ Association that he would take a decision on cutting down the proposed liquor licence fee in a week’s time.

According to sources, the government is unlikely to slash the licence fee drastically, from the proposed 100 per cent hike.

While the current fee was revised in 2016-2017, the proposal now is to hike it by 100 per cent, according to a notification issued on May 15. The renewal of licences of retail liquor shops in cities with more than 20 lakh population has been hiked to Rs 12 lakh per annum, from the existing Rs 8.5 lakh, and those in smaller towns is in the Rs 8-10 lakh range.

Similarly, renewal of licences for clubs serving alcohol has been revised in the range of Rs 4 lakh to Rs 13 lakh. The government, which was collecting about Rs 700 crore annually, has a plan to collect about Rs 1,400 crore by hiking the fees.