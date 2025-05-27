Youth brutally murdered near Mangaluru

MANGALURU: A youth was brutally murdered at Kolathamajalu in Bantwal taluk near Mangaluru on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Abdul Rahiman.

The incident occurred when Rahiman, a pick-up vehicle driver, was unloading sand. Two bike-borne youths attacked Rahiman with lethal weapons and fled the spot. Rahiman died on the spot. Another person who was with Rahiman was also injured in the incident and was rushed to the hospital by the police.

This is the third brutal murder in Dakshina Kannada in the last one month. Mohammed Ashraf who hails from Kerala was lynched by a mob during a cricket match near Mangaluru on April 27. A few days alter, rowdy-sheeter and Hindutwa activist was murdered on May 1 at Bajpe near Mangaluru.

District in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao condemned the murder and said the motive is yet to be uncovered. He said there were systematic attempts to disturb peace in Dakshina Kannada and this incident appears to be part of it.

He said that he spoke to Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Yatish N over phone and directed him beef up security at all sensitive locations as a precautionary measure.

The minister also discussed the matter with home minister G Parameshwara, DG&IGP MA Saleem and ADGP Law and Order.