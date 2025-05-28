Tree branch kills coffee grower as heavy rains batter Karnataka's Kodagu

MADIKERI: A coffee grower was killed after a tree branch crashed on him near Siddapura in Kodagu on Tuesday. Meanwhile, heavy rain continued to pound the district even as normalcy was severely affected. Flooded roads, uprooted trees, damages to houses and failure of power supply were reported across several regions in the district.

Vishnu Belliappa (64), a grower residing in Maldare village near Siddapura, is the victim who was killed in the rain fury. As per sources, Belliappa was sitting on a chair outside his house after morning chores and a massive branch of a mango tree uprooted on him. Belliappa suffered injuries on his head and died on the spot. This is the second death of a resident reported in Kodagu. Earlier, a labourer woman was crushed to death after a tree fell on her.

Heavy rainfall continued to lash Kodagu even as normalcy across the district was affected. Several houses in rural areas have suffered damages following the uprooting of trees and electric poles. Revenue department officials visited the affected areas and conducted an inspection.

Road blocks across rural roads were also reported following uprooting of trees and minor roadslides. The department staff were involved in relief works. The revenue officials visited the houses across low-lying areas of the Cauvery river, including Karadigodu, Harangi and Kudige limits to issue notices to the residents to shift to safer places.