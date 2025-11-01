Report card indicts Congress for failing to fulfil promises

BENGALURU: Evaluating the state government’s progress for two-and-half years, activists in various fields and members from CIVIC Bangalore, a citizen voluntary initiative for the city, released a report card, according to which, out of 134 promises made during the election, the Congress government has fulfilled only nine and work is in progress to fulfil 50 others. The report also stated that there was no progress in 73 promises, while two others have failed.

The activists, by and large, lauded the five guarantees as they were aimed at social commitment like addressing hunger and nutrition, empowering women through free travel and giving honorarium.

“CIVIC Bangalore released two documents as part of their Review. One is a manifesto report card, which reviews the status of 134 promises made across eight key sectors, using publicly available information and RTI responses. CIVIC is also releasing a sectoral review, a detailed analysis of actions taken by the incumbent government across 10 key sectors, including public health, school and higher education, environment, Bengaluru, labour, governance, and the five guarantees,” said Kathyayini Chamaraj, executive trustee, CIVIC Bangalore.