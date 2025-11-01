Report card indicts Congress for failing to fulfil promises

BENGALURU: Evaluating the state government’s progress for two-and-half years, activists in various fields and members from CIVIC Bangalore, a citizen voluntary initiative for the city, released a report card, according to which, out of 134 promises made during the election, the Congress government has fulfilled only nine and work is in progress to fulfil 50 others. The report also stated that there was no progress in 73 promises, while two others have failed.
The activists, by and large, lauded the five guarantees as they were aimed at social commitment like addressing hunger and nutrition, empowering women through free travel and giving honorarium.
“CIVIC Bangalore released two documents as part of their Review. One is a manifesto report card, which reviews the status of 134 promises made across eight key sectors, using publicly available information and RTI responses. CIVIC is also releasing a sectoral review, a detailed analysis of actions taken by the incumbent government across 10 key sectors, including public health, school and higher education, environment, Bengaluru, labour, governance, and the five guarantees,” said Kathyayini Chamaraj, executive trustee, CIVIC Bangalore.
Chamaraj also highlighted in the report about public funding in education and emphasised better utilising the CSR fund. “None of our universities are among the top 100 universities in India for 2025,” she said, expressing concern over the quality of education in elementary schools.
A member highlighted the labour sector and said that the passing the Platform-Based Gig Workers’ Social Security and Welfare Bill, 2025, was a noteworthy development, and also the decision of dropping the idea of 12-hour work for the IT sector.
Prasanna Saligram, a health activist from Sarvatrika Arogya Andolana, said the state budget is Rs 4 lakh crore, but for health, only Rs 15,000 crore is allocated. “This fundamental weakness is exposed by an overall health allocation that remains around 4%, far below the recommended 8%. Simultaneously, a strong trend towards privatisation, including handing over district hospitals via PPP models, threatens affordable care for the poor,” said Saligram.
During the event, undemocratic, unplanned, unsustainable development in urban areas like Bengaluru was discussed, and GBA was criticised, stating that the government delayed the local elected body and the elections.