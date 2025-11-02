Woman slits throats of two daughters, kills self in Mysore

MYSURU: A 25-year-old woman allegedly killed her two daughters -- including an eight-day-old infant -- before ending her own life in Bettadapura village of Periyapatna taluk on Saturday.

The police said that the woman, identified as Arabia Banu, slit the throats of her two-year-old daughter Anam Fathima and her newborn daughter before taking her own life in a similar manner. The incident occurred around 10 am at her parents’ house in the Muslim Block area of the village.

Banu was married to Masabir of Arehalli village in the same taluk, around three years ago. Masabir, who works at a private mall in Bengaluru, had left his wife and children at her parents’ home after the recent delivery so that they could be cared for. Their older daughter, Fathima, was physically challenged, and their second child was born just eight days ago.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Banu was reportedly distressed over her elder child’s disability and the birth of another girl. The police clarified that there was no evidence of harassment or domestic pressure from her husband or in-laws regarding the birth of girls.

ASP Mallik said, “Their first child was born with a disability, which caused some emotional strain in the family. When she became pregnant again, Banu returned to her parental home and gave birth to another girl. It is suspected that she was deeply upset over the situation.”