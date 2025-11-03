12 school students hospitalised over suspected food poisoning in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: Twelve students of a residential school in Belagavi district fell ill due to suspected food poisoning, police said on Monday.

According to police, the students of the Morarji Desai Residential School at Hirekodi village of Chikkodi taluk, complained of vomiting and stomach pain after dinner on Sunday and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Their condition is stated to be stable.

The incident occurred just days after a local judge had visited the same institution and reprimanded the warden and staff over hygiene and management issues, sources said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.