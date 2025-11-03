DyCM DKS proposes State Water Commission, his book ‘Neerina Hejje’ to be released by CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the water resources portfolio, has proposed setting up a ‘State Water Commission’ on the lines of the Central Water Commission to guide the State Government on various aspects of water resources management, including finding a lasting solution to inter-state water disputes.
The idea is to have a permanent commission consisting of officials from water resources, agriculture, horticulture, and finance departments, and hydrologists, environmentalists, progressive farmers, and other experts to conduct scientific studies on the availability of water, future requirements, efficient management, and suggest measures to the government.
Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru on Sunday, the DyCM said that the proposed commission would look at all aspects, including drinking water, irrigation, providing water for industries, and other facilities. Taking into account the growth of cities and migration of population, it would also conduct a study on the requirements of water for the next 50 years and suggest measures to meet these requirements in accordance with global standards. Among other aspects, the commission would also look at the irrigation patterns in the state as well as in other countries and suggest best practices.
The commission will also study the impact of global warming, water storage capacity in dams, and also recommend measures for efficient management of water resources during floods and droughts.
Shivakumar said setting up a water commission is his idea, and he still needs to discuss it with others before taking it forward. The government needs to pass a Bill in the state legislature for setting up a commission.
The DyCM advocated the need for accountability on the usage of water for drinking, as well as for agriculture and industrial purposes.
He said the State Government’s move to provide treated water to Kolar and other places is appreciated by leaders in the national capital, who are also contemplating such projects.
Mekedatu hearing on November 6
DyCM DK Shivakumar said the hearing on the Mekedatu balancing reservoir is scheduled on November 6 in the Supreme Court. He said the project would help Karnataka to generate energy and also release water to Tamil Nadu even during crises. He also said the government is taking up various measures to implement key projects, including the Upper Krishna Project (UKP Stage III).
Book based on research on water mgmt
Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, has written a book “Neerina Hejje” that traces the history of inter-state water disputes in the country, challenges, and future planning of water management in Karnataka. The book will be released by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, on Wednesday. Shivakumar said the book is based on extensive research on various aspects of water management, inter-state disputes, inter-linking of rivers. It also contains comprehensive information on key projects in the state. “People of the state should know what I am doing. I am not only a politician, I am also an agriculturist,” he said. The copy of the book will be given to legislators, officers, and water resources experts. The Deputy Chief Minister said he is willing to make changes in the book if there are any mistakes in it.