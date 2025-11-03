DyCM DKS proposes State Water Commission, his book ‘Neerina Hejje’ to be released by CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the water resources portfolio, has proposed setting up a ‘State Water Commission’ on the lines of the Central Water Commission to guide the State Government on various aspects of water resources management, including finding a lasting solution to inter-state water disputes.

The idea is to have a permanent commission consisting of officials from water resources, agriculture, horticulture, and finance departments, and hydrologists, environmentalists, progressive farmers, and other experts to conduct scientific studies on the availability of water, future requirements, efficient management, and suggest measures to the government.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru on Sunday, the DyCM said that the proposed commission would look at all aspects, including drinking water, irrigation, providing water for industries, and other facilities. Taking into account the growth of cities and migration of population, it would also conduct a study on the requirements of water for the next 50 years and suggest measures to meet these requirements in accordance with global standards. Among other aspects, the commission would also look at the irrigation patterns in the state as well as in other countries and suggest best practices.

The commission will also study the impact of global warming, water storage capacity in dams, and also recommend measures for efficient management of water resources during floods and droughts.

Shivakumar said setting up a water commission is his idea, and he still needs to discuss it with others before taking it forward. The government needs to pass a Bill in the state legislature for setting up a commission.

The DyCM advocated the need for accountability on the usage of water for drinking, as well as for agriculture and industrial purposes.

He said the State Government’s move to provide treated water to Kolar and other places is appreciated by leaders in the national capital, who are also contemplating such projects.