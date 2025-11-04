Anti-incumbency will help Mahagathbandhan in Bihar polls, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed confidence that the grand alliance of opposition parties ‘Mahagathbandhan’ will emerge victorious in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections owing to what he called strong anti-incumbency sentiments and the BJP’s corruption and mismanagement as key factors.

Speaking to reporters at Mysuru Airport on Monday, Siddaramaiah said that he would participate in the Bihar election campaign, if invited. “The anti-incumbency wave in Bihar and the BJP’s corruption and mismanagement will play a decisive role this time. The NDA government in Bihar has even copied Karnataka’s model of guarantee schemes. In our state, 1.24 crore women are receiving Rs 2,000 per month under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, and over Rs 1 lakh crore has been spent so far on guarantees,” the CM said.

Criticising Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Siddaramaiah said that the former keeps switching alliances without any ideological commitment.

“Poverty remains widespread in Bihar, and I believe the poor, backward classes, Dalits, and minorities will support the Congress,” Siddaramaiah added.

On the Kannada Rajyotsava Awards, Siddaramaiah said that several achievers from different walks of life have been recognised and honoured this year. “Without calling for applications, the government has selected achievers from every district, ensuring social justice and regional balance,” the CM explained.