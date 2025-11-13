NCBS develops model system to help Lowe Syndrome patients

BENGALURU: A team of researchers from the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Bengaluru, shared details of the development of a model system which helps in designing personalised therapeutics for patients suffering from Lowe Syndrome (LS).

Developed for the first time in the country, for patients from suffering from a rare genetic disorder. According to medical experts it affects in 5,00,000 people globally. Its prevalence in India is yet to determined. LS patients present with dysfunction of the brain, eyes and kidneys at birth, thereby having a reduced life expectancy. Some of the commonly observed symptoms of LS include young children developing cataract glaucoma and glaucoma, and renal problems and are often unable to achieve growth and development milestones on time.

According to experts, rare genetic disorders are an essential medial problem in India. So far about 450 disorders have been reported in India and around 80 million people in India are affected.

The study report-- Enhanced Notch dependent gliogenesis and delayed physiological maturation underlie neurodevelopmental defects in Lowe Syndrome-- was published in Embo Molecular Medicine journal on November 11, 2025.

To understand why LS patients suffer neurological defects, Professor Raghu Padinjat’s lab at NCBS studied a local family affected by the disease. Their blood samples were used to generate human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). The iPSCs can ideally be used to generate virtually any cell type of the human body. But in this study, they were used to generate nerve cells, which, over time, grew into a ball of cells, referred to as brain organoids. Brain organoids take over three months to grow in the lab, but they have the inherent ability to mimic the architecture and functions of the fetal human brain, the report stated.