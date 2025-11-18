Views published as news misleading, says Karnataka Assembly Spekaer Khader

BENGALURU: Protecting society’s values, cultural importance, brotherhood and unity, and helping build a strong nation is the responsibility of journalism: why we call it the fourth pillar of the constitution, said Assembly Speaker UT Khader.

At a National Press Day programme on Monday, Khader stressed that politics and journalism are interconnected, and neither can function in isolation. “Politics or administrative governance and journalism are the two eyes of the nation. One eye highlights society’s problems and difficulties, and the other must work to solve them.

When these two eyes fail to recognise problems, the nation is pushed into darkness,” he said and expressed concern over the rising misinformation on social media. “News should be news; views should not be news. When views become news, it misleads people,” he said.

Veteran journalist Nupur Basu said she started her dream career in journalism in 1972 in Bengaluru and she worked in both print and visual media, including for a foreign organisation. “But journalism has changed now. India now ranks 151 (in freedom of press index).