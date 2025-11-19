Cannot be state Congress chief forever, says Shivakumar amid leadership change speculations

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday indicated that he may have to step down as the state Congress president, but assured party workers that he will remain "in the frontline leadership" of the party.

Speaking at a party event to mark former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary, Shivakumar said, "Whether I'm around or not is immaterial. But I want to set up 100 party offices during my tenure."

When some party workers expressed concern over his uncertain tenure as state Congress chief, he said, "I cannot hold the post permanently. It has already been 5.5 years, and in March, it will be six years."

"Others should be given an opportunity. But I will be in the leadership. Don't worry, I will be at the frontline," he added.

Shivakumar was appointed Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President in May 2020.