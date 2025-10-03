CM Siddaramaiah slams BJP over ‘death threat’ to Rahul

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has slammed a BJP spokesperson for allegedly issuing a death threat to Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

The CM said that in the past, he and many writers, thinkers, and activists in the country received death threats. “In the past too, not only I, but also many writers, thinkers, and activists in the country have received death threats in the form of letters. The police are investigating these incidents. I have never been one to cower before such threats or betray the ideals I believe in. I am confident that one day all these evil forces will have to bow before justice,” the CM said.

Siddaramaiah said the death threat to Rahul, who has been consistently raising his voice against the BJP and the Sangh Parivar, has left the nation stunned. “The silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on such a statement has naturally led everyone to wonder whether they, too, endorse this view,” the CM added.

Making a serious allegation against the BJP, the CM alleged that threatening ideological opponents to silence their voices, and when that fails, resorting to eliminating them altogether, is nothing new to the saffron party and the Sangh Parivar.

“Rahul is no longer alone; he has the unwavering support of millions of workers and citizens,” the CM said.