Centre rationalised GST to take advantage in Bihar polls, says CM Siddaramaiah

MYSURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused the Union Government of rationalising GST with an eye on the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, revealing that Karnataka would incur a staggering loss of Rs 15,000 crore.

He pointed out that the BJP-led NDA government, which instituted GST in 2017 and has levied exorbitant taxes on the people over the past eight years, is now celebrating GST Utsav, asserting that they have diminished the tax burden. “Will the Centre refund the taxes collected over the past eight years?” the CM asked.

Speaking to the media in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah lamented that it is regrettable for the Centre to praise itself for reducing a tax it originally imposed. While he welcomed the rationalisation of GST, which could potentially offset the Rs 15,000 crore loss, he insisted that the state would rise to the challenge of mobilising resources to mitigate the fiscal impact resulting from this GST adjustment.

Siddaramaiah also noted that the Centre has allocated a mere Rs 3,200 crore grant to Karnataka, contrasting this with the 17% grant awarded to Uttar Pradesh, while Karnataka has received only 3.5%. The CM further accused the Centre of denying the state a grant amounting to Rs 17,000 crore. He slammed the Union Finance Minister for revoking special grants set aside for Karnataka in the 15th Finance Commission, besides the Rs 3,000 crore pledged for tank development, Rs 3,000 crore for the outer ring road, and Rs 5,000 crore for Upper Badra project.