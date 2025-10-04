CM Siddaramaiah Inaugurates Belagavi Super Speciality Hospital

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday inaugurated the new Super Speciality Hospital at the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) campus, marking a major step in the government’s plan to expand advanced healthcare facilities across Karnataka.

He was speaking after inaugurating the hospital and laying the foundation for a host of development projects, including doctors’ residential quarters, the new city bus terminal under the Smart City scheme in Belagavi city, the PM-Usha building at Rani Chennamma University, which is coming up at Hirebagewadi, on the city outskirts, and the highway approach road to the university.

Siddaramaiah reiterated that his government’s vision was to ensure one government medical college and super speciality hospital in every district in the state.

“Already, 22 government medical colleges have been started in the state. Soon, the remaining districts will also get medical colleges and speciality hospitals,” he said.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to KLE Society for deputing doctors from the KLE Hospital to provide free services at BIMS and assured that recruitment of doctors and staff would be done in phases at the BIMS Superspeciality hospital.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to social justice, Siddaramaiah said, “It is our responsibility to provide quality healthcare to the poor, downtrodden and deprived communities. Building a more equal society was the mission of Buddha, Basavanna, Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi, and we are following their ideals.”

He also stressed that over 10 lakh hectares of crops have been damaged due to heavy rains across the state, including large areas in North Karnataka.

Compensation of Rs 17,000 per hectare for dry crops and Rs 21,500 per hectare for irrigated crops will be distributed after surveys are completed, he assured.