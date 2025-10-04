Directive issued to preserve movie tickets in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has appealed to the public to preserve the tickets obtained physically or electronically for the movie, and the owners of the multiplex theatres should be required to maintain complete records of all cinema ticket sales.

The State Government issued this directive in view of a series of directives issued by a vacation division bench of the High Court recently, after hearing the appeal filed by Karnataka State Film Chamber of Commerce and others against the stay granted by a single judge to the Rs 200 cap fixed by the State Government for movie tickets.

The government stated that consumers have to retain the movie tickets so that they can claim a refund of the money paid over and above Rs 200 ceiling if the petitions filed by the Multiplexes Association of India and others questioning the ceiling fixed by the government are dismissed by the HC.