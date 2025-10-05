CM Siddaramaiah slams BJP for ‘constant interference’ in Congress matters

BELAGAVI: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday launched a sharp counterattack on the BJP, questioning its constant interference in Congress’ internal matters. “Are BJP leaders our high command to decide what happens in our party?” the CM shot back, reacting to BJP MLC CT Ravi’s remark that he would remain the CM for five years.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi airport on Saturday, Siddaramaiah questioned the BJP as to why it was worried about the internal affairs of the Congress. “Why is BJP worried about us? Instead of fixing their own problems, they keep poking their nose in Congress’ affairs. Who are they (BJP) to comment?” the Chief Minister questioned.

Siddaramaiah also refuted allegations that central NDRF funds were diverted to implement the state’s guarantee schemes. “Not a single rupee has been misused. BJP is behaving as if it has developed a disease whenever they hear about guarantee schemes. These schemes are a huge success in Karnataka, that is what troubles them,” he said.

Pointing out that several states like Bihar, Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana, have already adopted Karnataka’s model, Siddaramaiah reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had once dismissed such schemes as impractical. “Now even BJP governments are copying them. This shows how successful Karnataka’s guarantees are,” the Chief Minister taunted.

Siddaramaiah further said that the super-specialty hospital in Belagavi that was inaugurated on Saturday was sanctioned during his tenure.