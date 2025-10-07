Student designs biodegradable bone-healing material

BENGALURU: Likhila A BK, a Class 11 student from St Francis School, Bengaluru, has developed a biodegradable piezoelectric material using Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLLA) and nanofillers that generates electricity when pressed or stretched. The material is aimed at medical implants that stimulate bone regeneration and naturally dissolve in the body, avoiding the need for surgical removal.

“I first heard about piezoelectric material when I was scrolling through the Internet, I was taken aback, the topic was so simple yet elegant, it was beautiful!” said Likhila.

“The first thing I learnt about polymers was Poly-L-Lactic Acid and its degradation mechanism, and I was amazed at the complexity. Since all of us were new to research, Prayoga provided a set of unexplored topics, and I was drawn to this project instantly.”

Initially, she faced uncertainty about the healthcare application. “To be very honest, I was not sure that this project could connect to healthcare. But when I learned about how piezoelectricity stimulates osteoblasts in bones, I realised we could use this for biomedical implants to accelerate healing,” she explained.

Likhila distinguished her work from existing materials like PVDF. “PVDF is resistant to biodegradation and requires a second surgery to remove implants. PLLA is biodegradable, bioabsorbable, and biocompatible. Its piezoelectric output is lower, but with nanofillers, it can meet the needs of bone and tissue regeneration,” she said.