Senior ministers Jarkiholi, Parameshwara urge Congress high command to clarify Siddaramaiah’s CM status

BENGALURU, KOLAR: The ongoing speculation over a change of leadership in the Congress government in Karnataka has triggered an open dissent within the cabinet, with senior ministers Satish Jarkiholi and Dr G Parameshwara urging the party high command to step in and end the confusion.

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, voicing displeasure over repeated statements by party legislators and ministers about a possible change of Chief Minister, said, “The high command must clarify whether Siddaramaiah will continue as CM. Without clarity, confusion will persist in the administration and the party. It is better to settle this once and for all.”

Satish further ruled himself out of contention for the top post. “Just because supporters shouted slogans in Hubballi, I will not become CM. I have already clarified that I am not in the race,” he asserted.

On cabinet expansion, he said, “The CM has already spoken. Reshuffle will happen soon, let us wait and see.” Satish, however, in Kolar said that the decision on cabinet expansion lies with the high command. Speaking to reporters at Nallur in Kolar Gold Fields on Wednesday, Satish said, “The Congress is a grand old party, and all decisions will be taken by the party high command.” On Siddaramaiah’s statement that he will remain in office for the next five years, Saish responded with a smile, “That is a question you should ask the chief minister himself.”