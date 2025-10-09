Student burned to death in suspected short circuit at Kodagu school

MADIKERI: A seven-year-old boy studying at a charitable school was burned to death following a suspected short circuit.
The incident was reported around 4 am on Thursday at Har Mandir School in Katakeri of Madikeri taluk. Pushpak, a second-grade student, was the victim.
Har Mandir is a residential school that extends free education to students from financially weak backgrounds. The school has a total of 102 students, of whom 49 are day scholars and 53 stay in the hostel on the school premises.
At around 4 am, one of the rooms in the school building caught fire, which rapidly spread across the premises.
All 53 students and other staff were safely evacuated from their rooms. Unfortunately, Pushpak could not escape and was burned alive. He was the son of a farmer and a native of Chettimani village.
The spot was visited by Deputy Commissioner Venkat Raja and other officials. Venkat Raja assured that the matter would be investigated and confirmed that the authorities would check the permits for the school.
He said that a report would be submitted to the state government seeking compensation for the deceased student’s family. The school authorities have also assured their support to the victim’s family.
Preliminary investigations suspect a short circuit as the cause of the fire, though officials are yet to confirm it. The victim’s body was reportedly burned to ashes, and the remains were handed over to the family wrapped in a cloth.