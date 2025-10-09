Student burned to death in suspected short circuit at Kodagu school

MADIKERI: A seven-year-old boy studying at a charitable school was burned to death following a suspected short circuit.

The incident was reported around 4 am on Thursday at Har Mandir School in Katakeri of Madikeri taluk. Pushpak, a second-grade student, was the victim.

Har Mandir is a residential school that extends free education to students from financially weak backgrounds. The school has a total of 102 students, of whom 49 are day scholars and 53 stay in the hostel on the school premises.

At around 4 am, one of the rooms in the school building caught fire, which rapidly spread across the premises.