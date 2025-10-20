Educationists criticise Karnataka’s plan for eight PPP medical colleges

BENGALURU: City-based educationists have strongly criticised the Karnataka government’s proposal to open eight new government medical colleges under the Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model in Kolar, Tumakuru, Vijayapura, Davanagere, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, and Vijayanagara districts.

Educationist Niranjanaradhya V P condemned the proposal, calling the PPP model “fraudulent” and unsuitable for core sectors like education and healthcare. “When private entities take control, education becomes a business rather than a social right,” he said. “It deprives marginalised communities of access and turns learning into a privilege of the wealthy. This is very inhuman and goes against the basic tenets of the Constitution. Where is natural justice? Where is equality of opportunity?”

He further pointed out that privatisation in medical education promotes a profit-driven mindset among students. “When one spends crores to complete medical studies, the motive becomes recovering that money instead of serving the people,” he said. “Education should be state-funded, state-managed, and accessible to all without discrimination. Otherwise, the entire system becomes dependent on affordability, and those who cannot pay are left without basic rights.”