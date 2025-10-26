National monument status sought for Rani Chennamma Samadhi: CM Siddaramaiah

BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that Karnataka Government has already submitted a proposal to the Union Government to declare the samadhi (memorial) of Kittur Rani Chennamma as a National Monument. He also reminded that a letter was sent to the Centre a year ago to rename Belagavi Airport after Rani Chennamma but the Centre has yet to take any action.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of the three-day Kittur Utsav held at the historic Kittur Fort on Saturday night, Siddaramaiah paid glowing tributes to the warrior queen who led an armed rebellion against the British on October 23, 1824, long before the revolt of Jhansi Rani Lakshmibai.

“Chennamma, Rayanna, and Amatur Balappa are timeless symbols of courage and self-respect. Instead of surrendering to the British, they chose to fight. Chennamma’s victory against Thackeray remains a proud chapter in India’s freedom struggle,” the Chief Minister said.

Reflecting on the betrayal that led to Kittur’s fall, Siddaramaiah noted, “It was our own people who revealed Sangolli Rayanna’s whereabouts to the British. The policy of division existed even then, and it still continues today.”

He said it was the Congress Government in 2017 that began officially celebrating Kittur Chennamma Jayanti to honour her valor, not for political gain. “Her story must continue to inspire generations,” he added.

Siddaramaiah also drew parallels with Tipu Sultan, saying, “Tipu too fought bravely against the British and attained martyrdom on the battlefield. Yet, even today, those who recall his sacrifice are maligned.”

Warning against divisive forces, the Chief Minister urged people to uphold harmony: “No religion teaches hatred. Humanity must rise above caste and religion. We must love one another and stay alert to those who seek to divide society.”