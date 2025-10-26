National monument status sought for Rani Chennamma Samadhi: CM Siddaramaiah
BELAGAVI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that Karnataka Government has already submitted a proposal to the Union Government to declare the samadhi (memorial) of Kittur Rani Chennamma as a National Monument. He also reminded that a letter was sent to the Centre a year ago to rename Belagavi Airport after Rani Chennamma but the Centre has yet to take any action.
Addressing the valedictory ceremony of the three-day Kittur Utsav held at the historic Kittur Fort on Saturday night, Siddaramaiah paid glowing tributes to the warrior queen who led an armed rebellion against the British on October 23, 1824, long before the revolt of Jhansi Rani Lakshmibai.
“Chennamma, Rayanna, and Amatur Balappa are timeless symbols of courage and self-respect. Instead of surrendering to the British, they chose to fight. Chennamma’s victory against Thackeray remains a proud chapter in India’s freedom struggle,” the Chief Minister said.
Reflecting on the betrayal that led to Kittur’s fall, Siddaramaiah noted, “It was our own people who revealed Sangolli Rayanna’s whereabouts to the British. The policy of division existed even then, and it still continues today.”
He said it was the Congress Government in 2017 that began officially celebrating Kittur Chennamma Jayanti to honour her valor, not for political gain. “Her story must continue to inspire generations,” he added.
Siddaramaiah also drew parallels with Tipu Sultan, saying, “Tipu too fought bravely against the British and attained martyrdom on the battlefield. Yet, even today, those who recall his sacrifice are maligned.”
Warning against divisive forces, the Chief Minister urged people to uphold harmony: “No religion teaches hatred. Humanity must rise above caste and religion. We must love one another and stay alert to those who seek to divide society.”
Voices of Appreciation and Appeal
Hunagunda MLA and Chairman of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation Vijayanand Kashappanavar thanked the Chief Minister for fulfilling the community’s long-standing demand to celebrate Chennamma Jayanti officially for 25 years.
“It was Siddaramaiah who also declared Basavanna as a cultural icon,” he said, while urging the Centre to formally recognise Chennamma as the first woman warrior who fought the British — even before Rani Lakshmibai.
MLA Babasaheb Patil, who presided over the function, said that the Kittur Utsav serves to take Chennamma’s legacy to the entire nation. He pressed for greater funding to restore Kittur’s historic sites and to develop tourism in the region. He also urged the State to revive the financially distressed Malaprabha Cooperative Sugar Factory for the benefit of farmers.
Prof C M Tyagaraj, Vice-Chancellor of Rani Chennamma University, said festivals like Kittur Utsav must go beyond symbolism and become sources of inspiration. “Kittur is not just a place—it’s an emotion. It is the land of patriots and warriors. We must carry Chennamma’s message of courage and nationalism to the youth,” he said.
Noted writer Vinaya Vakkund called Kittur’s 200-year-old struggle a stirring saga of resistance and urged people to reaffirm their commitment to the Constitution as a tribute to the freedom fighters of Kittur.
Delivering his benediction, Madivala Rajayogindra Swamiji, head of the Kittur Rajguru Math, said, “Rani Chennamma’s rebellion is a symbol of self-respect. Her fort deserves to be declared a National Monument.”
Several dignitaries including Ministers Satish Jarkiholi, Ashok Pattan, Salim Ahmed, Mahantesh Koujalagi, MLAs N H Konareddy, Asif (Raju) Seth, Vishwas Vaidya, MLC Channaraj Hattiholi, CM’s media advisor K V Prabhakar, and senior officials attended the event.