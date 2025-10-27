CM Siddaramaiah confirms cabinet reshuffle, DCM DK Shivakumar in Delhi to talk of power-sharing pact

BENGALURU: As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah revealed at a public meeting in Kittur on Saturday that the high command had given its nod for a cabinet reshuffle 4-5 months ago, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday evening rushed to New Delhi to meet high command leaders.

He may meet the top brass and remind them about the agreement on the post coming to him at the middle of the party’s five-year term, which is in November. The agreement is supposed to have been struck in 2023 when the party came to power. Sources, however, said Shivakumar’s visit to Delhi is purely personal and has nothing to do with politics.

Shivakumar is taking an appointment with leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on the pretext of inviting him for laying the foundation stone for 100 congress bhavans in Bengaluru on November 20, sources said. If and when he meets Rahul, he will of course bring up political happenings in the state, including Siddaramaiah’s MLC-son Dr Yathindra’s statement that PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi would be the ideological heir to his father, the sources added.

Though it is yet to be seen whether Rahul would give an appointment to Shivakumar, if the two meet, it would send a wrong signal as Rahul should be focusing on Bihar elections, sources said.

When reporters asked Shivakumar on Sunday morning about his Delhi visit, he shot back, saying, “I will go whenever I have work. I will go every day, I will visit whenever I feel like taking a rest. I will go shopping, on court cases, to meet the media...” But it was the same Shivakumar who had said recently that he would not visit Delhi anytime soon as leaders are busy with the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls.