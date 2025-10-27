RSS man in health trust, Congress leaders want CM Siddaramaiah to remove him

BENGALURU: The Congress government, which has banned RSS activities on government premises, is at the receiving end from its own party members as it has appointed an RSS man as the trustee of ‘Yeshasvini Cooperative Members’ Health Protection Trust’.

The cooperation department, in its order on October 23, has picked Dr Sridhar, head of Kumar Hospital in Tiptur, as one of 13 trustees of the board.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is the chief patron of the trust as he handles the cooperation portfolio too, while the secretary of the cooperation department is the chairperson. Sridhar is among five specialist doctors on the board.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee member CB Shashidhar wrote to the CM on Sunday, requesting that the order be withdrawn to save Congress and its workers from the embarrassment. He also drew the attention of DCM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar. “On October 12, Dr Sridhar had taken part in the RSS path sanchalan with ‘ganaveshadhari’ dress,” he said.

He alleged that Tiptur MLA K Shadakshari had recommended Dr Sridhar’s name to be appointed as trustee.