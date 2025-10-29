It’s a daily survival mode for migrant children in Mysuru

MYSURU: Over the last couple of days, the Dasara Exhibition Grounds here has been witnessing an unusual spectacle. Every evening, at least two or three children draped in white dhotis, round spectacles perched on their noses, and faces powdered with talc sit cross legged or stand holding bowls for alms.

The children, mostly from Maharashtra, have become a curious attraction for visitors. For these children, becoming Mahatma Gandhi is not about spreading his message of self-reliance or truth; it’s a daily struggle for survival.

Seeing them standing holding a stick or sitting on floor, many tourists pause to take selfies, wish them ‘Happy Gandhi Jayanti’ while a few drop coins and currency notes into the bowls—may be an act of charity or a tribute to the Father of the Nation in the month of his birth.