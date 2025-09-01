Seven, including three government officials, booked in POCSO and child marriage case

MADIKERI: An FIR has been lodged against seven accused, including three government officials, in POCSO, child marriage restraint and SC and ST prevention of atrocities cases.

The FIR has been lodged following a complaint to the state Women’s Commission from the victim, who is a minor girl.

The accused have been booked under several sections of the BNS, and investigations are ongoing.

In February 2025, the victim, had written to the Ponnampet Women and Child Development department officials, urging them to help her. In the letter, the girl had detailed that she had been a victim of rape and child marriage.

She explained that she is 17 years old and has completed SSLC in 2024-25. She, alongside her parents, her uncle and her sister, worked as labourers in the estate owned by Srujan at Ballyamanduru village.

She has explained that she was in a love relationship with her uncle Raghu. However, she has alleged that the estate owner, Srujan, was sexually abusing her and her sister.

Further, Srujan, alongside the girl’s parents, forced her into child marriage with her uncle Raghu in December 2024.

Further, after the girl became pregnant, she was allegedly fired from work by the estate owner. She later gave birth to a child at Gonikoppal Community Centre.

The girl has also alleged that she is unable to get any government facilities as her documents have been seized by the estate owner who made her work as a slave.