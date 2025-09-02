Convicts entitled for remission even if sentence imposed is for specified term: Karnataka High Court

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court recently held that if the sentence is for a specified term, a detenue is entitled to remission and will not have to complete the entire term, unless the sentence makes it clear that the detenue should not be entitled to premature release or remission, or parole or the like.

The high court held that there is no particular embargo under Rule 164(v) of the Karnataka Prisons and Correctional Services Manual, 2021, for the grant of remission. What this implies is that the detenue or prisoner will have to qualify the requirements for the grant of remission, which will have to be considered in a proper and judicious manner by the authorities concerned, the court added.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order, allowing the petition filed by Deepa Angadi, questioning the rejection of request for remission of three prisoners, including her husband Siddappa. All three were sentenced to 21 years in 2008 in a murder case.

The court directed the prison department to reconsider the applications of the detenues, and, if found qualified, grant remission as per Chapter 13 of the Karnataka Prisons and Correctional Services Manual, 2021.