BJP wants Das commission on quota implemented without tweak

BENGALURU: In the wake of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah holding a cabinet meeting on Thursday, Chitradurga BJP MP Govinda Karjol on Tuesday said that a decision should be taken to implement the recommendations of the Justice HN Nagamohan Das Commission on internal reservation for Scheduled Castes in toto.

Addressing the media, Karjol, a former deputy CM, said that the commission had proposed classification into five categories—A, B, C, D, and E—in accordance with a Supreme Court order. But the Siddaramaiah government tweaked it by creating only three categories—A, B, and C—which is against the SC’s decision, Karjol said.

“The government should accept the Nagamohan Das Commission report in toto or accept the recommendations of the cabinet subcommittee headed by JC Madhuswamy of the previous BJP government led

by Basavaraj Bommai,” he said. The government, which spent Rs 150 crore on the Nagamohan Das Commission report, has insulted it by modifying its recommendations, he added.

Karjol also demanded that Siddaramaiah hold an all-party meeting along with the retired officers concerned to arrive at a consensus on the issue.

Karjol, who hails from the SC (Left) community, called the government’s decision to modify the Nagamohan Das commission recommendations politically motivated.