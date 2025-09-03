BJP wants Das commission on quota implemented without tweak

BENGALURU: In the wake of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah holding a cabinet meeting on Thursday, Chitradurga BJP MP Govinda Karjol on Tuesday said that a decision should be taken to implement the recommendations of the Justice HN Nagamohan Das Commission on internal reservation for Scheduled Castes in toto.
Addressing the media, Karjol, a former deputy CM, said that the commission had proposed classification into five categories—A, B, C, D, and E—in accordance with a Supreme Court order. But the Siddaramaiah government tweaked it by creating only three categories—A, B, and C—which is against the SC’s decision, Karjol said.
“The government should accept the Nagamohan Das Commission report in toto or accept the recommendations of the cabinet subcommittee headed by JC Madhuswamy of the previous BJP government led
by Basavaraj Bommai,” he said. The government, which spent Rs 150 crore on the Nagamohan Das Commission report, has insulted it by modifying its recommendations, he added.
Karjol also demanded that Siddaramaiah hold an all-party meeting along with the retired officers concerned to arrive at a consensus on the issue.
Karjol, who hails from the SC (Left) community, called the government’s decision to modify the Nagamohan Das commission recommendations politically motivated.
“The 59 nomadic SC communities, recognised as the most backward, were included in the C category, which has four less backward castes, which is a violation of the Supreme Court’s directive that states that internal backwardness should be taken into account while implementing the internal reservation.
There are 14 sub-castes belonging to the Madiga community among the 59 nomads,” Karjol said. “The government has started recruitment in a hurry, with the KPSC starting the process amid this confusion,” he said. He said that the members belonging to the nomadic SC communities will protest across the state from Wednesday.
He demanded that the government stop all recruitment processes and that the order on the implementation of the 17% quota be modified to apply it to employment, education, and SCSP grants as well.
He alleged that the cabinet’s decision was at the behest of a few SC ministers, including Dr HC Mahadevappa and Shivaraj Tangadagi, following an overnight meeting at Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara’s residence.
Meanwhile, former Union Minister A Narayanaswamy warned that if the State Government “does not rectify its mistake of modifying the recommendations, the Madiga community will relaunch its struggle and will teach the government a lesson.”