Former gram panchayat member killed by unidentified assailants in Karnataka village

VIJAYAPURA: Former Gram Panchayat President of Devar Nimbargi village of Chadchan taluk, Bhimanagouda Biradar (43), was killed by unidentified assailants in broad daylight on September 3.

The deceased is a close associate of history sheeter Mahadeva Sahukar Bhairagond and was shot dead by four unidentified masked men near the Gram Panchayat office.

According to police, Biradar was at a shop in the village when the masked men barged into the shop. They allegedly threw chilli powder into the eyes of the barber and then opened fire on Biradar. He was also attacked with weapons, including a sword, before the assailants fled the spot, according to sources.

Biradar was rushed to a private hospital in Vijayapura after the attack. However, he succumbed to his injuries. Police sources said he sustained five bullet injuries to his head.