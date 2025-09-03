Former gram panchayat member killed by unidentified assailants in Karnataka village

VIJAYAPURA: Former Gram Panchayat President of Devar Nimbargi village of Chadchan taluk, Bhimanagouda Biradar (43), was killed by unidentified assailants in broad daylight on September 3.
The deceased is a close associate of history sheeter Mahadeva Sahukar Bhairagond and was shot dead by four unidentified masked men near the Gram Panchayat office.
According to police, Biradar was at a shop in the village when the masked men barged into the shop. They allegedly threw chilli powder into the eyes of the barber and then opened fire on Biradar. He was also attacked with weapons, including a sword, before the assailants fled the spot, according to sources.
Biradar was rushed to a private hospital in Vijayapura after the attack. However, he succumbed to his injuries. Police sources said he sustained five bullet injuries to his head.
Preliminary investigations suggest the murder may be linked to a rivalry over the post of Gram Panchayat President. A case has been registered at Chadachan police station, and police have launched a manhunt to trace the killers.
Mahadeva Sahukar Bhairagond rushed to the hospital upon hearing the news of his close associate’s death. Police teams, led by Chadachan officers, have inspected the spot, and further investigation is underway.
Bhairagond, who is facing several criminal charges, is said to be out on bail.
Meanwhile, SP, Laxman Nimbargi, has told media persons that police have arrested four persons, Raziullah Makandar, Wasim Muniyar, Feroz Sheikh and Moulali Ladlesaab. All belong to Devar Nimbargi village.
He said that, as per the preliminary investigation, four of them confessed to the crime as they wanted to take revenge for being cheated by the deceased in several ways. The probe is underway.