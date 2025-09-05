Karnataka attracts Rs 12 lakh crore investment in 5 years

BENGALURU: Karnataka has stormed ahead as one of India’s prime investment destinations, pulling in a staggering Rs 12 lakh crore in new projects between 2021 and 2025.

A study by the MSME Export Promotion Council, released by Chairman Dr DS Rawat, credits the surge to a dynamic business climate, strong FDI inflows, and world-class infrastructure.

The numbers tell the story: Rs 1.4 lakh crore worth of projects completed, Rs 36,078 crore in stalled ventures revived, and a massive Rs 9.49 lakh crore under implementation. Private sector confidence remains sky-high, with investments alone topping Rs 10.26 lakh crore.

Karnataka dominates the national innovation map, recognised by NITI Aayog, as India’s top state in innovation. It powers 42% of the country’s software exports, 65% of aerospace exports, and half of all machine tools production. Its 8.5 lakh MSMEs employ over 70 lakh in sectors from electronics and food processing to textiles, automobiles, and chemicals. Besides, with 14,000 DPIIT-recognised startups and 45 unicorns, Karnataka’s reputation as India’s Silicon Valley is firmly sealed.

Meanwhile, tourism, still relatively untapped, is calling for tax breaks, subsidies for resorts and eco-lodges, and grassroots initiatives like home stays and handicraft hubs to unlock its full potential. With Rs 3.15 lakh crore worth of fresh projects announced in 2024-25 alone, the state’s economic march shows no sign of slowing. From innovation to infrastructure, the state has positioned itself as the undisputed growth engine of India.