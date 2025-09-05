Koramangala-Challaghatta Valley Phase-2 project to fill 30 lakes in Kolar taluk

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday virtually inaugurated the Koramangala-Challaghatta (KC) Valley Phase-2 project, which involves filling 30 lakes in Kolar taluk from the Lakshmisagar Pump House.
Speaking after the inauguration, the CM said the project, which aims to improve the underground water table in Kolar, Chikkaballapura and Bengaluru Rural, was undertaken during his first stint between 2013 and 2018. He said treated water is being pumped into more than 250 lakes daily.
“In the first phase, lakes in Kolar and Chikkaballapur were filled with treated water. This water is not used for drinking, but the groundwater level has improved in the area where the lakes have been filled,” he said and added that although some people have spread propaganda about the project, it has already been proven that there is no truth in this. “It has been stated that there is no problem for crops and cattle,” Siddaramaiah said. The second phase will be completed by the end of December, which will enable filling of 272 lakes.
Since there are no rivers in Kolar and Chikkaballapur, the project will benefit farmers, he said, adding that it has been undertaken at a cost of Rs 446 crore.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said groundwater levels in those districts have increased due to filling of lakes using treated water and called on MLAs to organise programmes to create awareness among people about the project and its benefits.
Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju, whose department is implementing the project, said the dream of all-round development through groundwater augmentation in the plain districts has come true today. “The Vrishabhavathi Valley project has already been taken up and the work of filling more lakes in Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur and Bangalore Rural districts with treated water is in full swing. Currently, nine pumping stations have been planned to be constructed under this project.”