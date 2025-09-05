Koramangala-Challaghatta Valley Phase-2 project to fill 30 lakes in Kolar taluk

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday virtually inaugurated the Koramangala-Challaghatta (KC) Valley Phase-2 project, which involves filling 30 lakes in Kolar taluk from the Lakshmisagar Pump House.

Speaking after the inauguration, the CM said the project, which aims to improve the underground water table in Kolar, Chikkaballapura and Bengaluru Rural, was undertaken during his first stint between 2013 and 2018. He said treated water is being pumped into more than 250 lakes daily.

“In the first phase, lakes in Kolar and Chikkaballapur were filled with treated water. This water is not used for drinking, but the groundwater level has improved in the area where the lakes have been filled,” he said and added that although some people have spread propaganda about the project, it has already been proven that there is no truth in this. “It has been stated that there is no problem for crops and cattle,” Siddaramaiah said. The second phase will be completed by the end of December, which will enable filling of 272 lakes.