JITO Zewar Expo & The Bridal Story kicks off in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday inaugurated the JITO Zewar Expo & The Bridal Story, jointly organised by the Jain International Trade Organization (JITO), Bengaluru North chapter, and JITO Apex, at Palace Grounds.

After the inauguration, the DCM said such events give a new direction to the economic and cultural prosperity of the state and described the expo as a blend of business and culture, while MP PC Mohan said it connects entrepreneurship with tradition.

JITO Apex Chairman Prithviraj Kothari said, “I thank the women of India who, by saving and investing in gold, have strengthened the financial and social security of families.” JITO Bengaluru North President Vimal Kataria was present.

