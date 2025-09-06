Stick to the Constitution, develop tolerance to other religions, says CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Friday gave a clarion call to the people of different faiths to develop mutual tolerance to each other’s religions by adhering to the Constitution.

“The tolerance towards other religions is the basic principle of the Constitution and adhering to the Constitution should be our aim,” he said at the ‘International Milad-un-Nabi Conference’, organised by the Milad Committee at the Palace Grounds here to mark the 1500th birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed.

Siddaramaiah said that before the Prophet’s birth, several tribal pastoral communities lived in the deserts of Saudi Arabia. They reared sheep, goats and camels and were at loggerheads with each other.

The Prophet put in efforts to bring equality in society, he said. “The preachings of the Prophet brought revolutionary changes in human history. He showed paths of justice, equality and religious harmony to the entire humanity,” he stated. The Sharana movement led by Basavanna in the 12th century in Karnataka also preached that humanity is one, he remarked.

“The Prophet is a messenger of peace and the entire human race should work for peace and mutual brotherhood, which is the preaching of the Prophet,” he said.

Religious leaders and scholars from across the country took part. Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said, “Foreign scholars did not attend the event as they were on tourist visa.”