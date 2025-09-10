BJP leaders only disturbing peace in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slammed Karnataka BJP leaders for disturbing the state’s peace and harmony. He was speaking to reporters here on Tuesday. Asked about BJP leaders’ visit to Maddur, the CM said “let them go”. “BJP leaders’ purpose is to disturb harmony. In Mysuru, they planned Chamundi Betta Chalo rally.

RSS cadres have come from across the state, including Shivamogga, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Mandya and other places. They came to disturb peace and harmony. This is why our police did not allow them to go to Chamundi betta,’’ he said.

The CM said BJP had called for a bandh in Maddur, but even before they could demand or insist, 21 accused were arrested.

“We take action as per the law. Let these miscreants be from BJP or Congress, Hindu or Muslim or Christian, we take action without seeing their caste or religion,” he said.

Asked about a BJP delegation led by State President BY Vijayendra and Opposition Leader R Ashoka meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday to complain about law and order in Karnataka, the CM said law and order comes under the State government.

“Where were these leaders during farmers’ protests in New Delhi and violence in Manipur,” he asked.