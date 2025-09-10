CM Siddaramaiah promises development funds to MLCs

BENGALURU: Congress MLCs who attended a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, have sought MLC funds, to which the CM has responded positively. He was also due to meet Bengaluru MLAs on Tuesday.

“The MLCs have sought funds to take up development work. We have Rs 8,000 crore which we have to give to MLAs. I don’t want to assure them of any amount, but have promised that some funds will be allotted,” the CM told reporters after the meeting.

Siddaramaiah had convened a meeting with ruling party MLCs for close to three hours, where around 30 MLCs attended the meeting. At a recent Congress Legislative Party meeting, MLCs had urged the CM to convene a meeting, just as he does with MLAs. “Many state issues and guarantee issues were discussed. One of our demands was to allot funds, to which the CM responded positively,’’ MLC Saleem Ahmed told TNIE.

Meanwhile, the Governor has given assent to four MLCs’ nomination. With this, Congress number in the Upper House will be 37, which equals BJP and JDS MLCs put together. Independent MLC Lakhan Jarkiholi is likely to support the Congress, thus giving them an upper hand in the Council.

Sources in the Congress said they have not taken any decision on changing Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, who was elected by the BJP and JDS. “We shall wait till the winter session,’’ sources said.