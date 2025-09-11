Karnataka HC urges Centre to revise Rs 10,000 cap under Senior Citizens Act; cites rising inflation

BENGALURU: In a move beneficial to the elderly across the country, the Karnataka High Court has recommended the Centre to revisit Section 9 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, to enhance the ceiling on the monthly maintenance to be paid to them, considering the exponential inflation in the cost of living.

“Can maintenance so meagre achieve the objects of the Act? Can a citizen secure dignity, subsistence, and medical aid within the confines of Section 9? This requires pondering, so to say otherwise would be to reduce the existence of those senior citizens to ‘as a mere animal existence’.

This court cannot legislate; it cannot rewrite Section 9, yet it bears the responsibility to sensitise the Government of India that a provision which stood meaningful in 2007,now mocks its own benevolence in 2025,” the HC observed.

Food, shelter, medicine prices up, says court

This court deems it fit to recommend that the Union revisit Section 9 and revise the ceiling in tune with the cost of living index, so that the Act may not be reduced to a hollow promise, but remain a living guarantee of dignity in old age, it added.

Delivering the verdict, Justice M Nagaprasanna stated that the ceiling was not enhanced even 18 years after the Act came into force. In 2007-08, the cost inflation index stood at 129; today, it soars at 363. Thus, what one could procure for Rs 100 in 2007 requires nearly Rs 1,000 in 2025. Prices of food, shelter and medicine have climbed steeply; the statutory cap of Rs 10,000 has remained untouched, adding that Section 9 remained the same despite 34th amendment to the Act 34 in 2019.