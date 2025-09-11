Karnataka HC urges Centre to revise Rs 10,000 cap under Senior Citizens Act; cites rising inflation

BENGALURU: In a move beneficial to the elderly across the country, the Karnataka High Court has recommended the Centre to revisit Section 9 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, to enhance the ceiling on the monthly maintenance to be paid to them, considering the exponential inflation in the cost of living.
“Can maintenance so meagre achieve the objects of the Act? Can a citizen secure dignity, subsistence, and medical aid within the confines of Section 9? This requires pondering, so to say otherwise would be to reduce the existence of those senior citizens to ‘as a mere animal existence’.
This court cannot legislate; it cannot rewrite Section 9, yet it bears the responsibility to sensitise the Government of India that a provision which stood meaningful in 2007,now mocks its own benevolence in 2025,” the HC observed.
Food, shelter, medicine prices up, says court
This court deems it fit to recommend that the Union revisit Section 9 and revise the ceiling in tune with the cost of living index, so that the Act may not be reduced to a hollow promise, but remain a living guarantee of dignity in old age, it added.
Delivering the verdict, Justice M Nagaprasanna stated that the ceiling was not enhanced even 18 years after the Act came into force. In 2007-08, the cost inflation index stood at 129; today, it soars at 363. Thus, what one could procure for Rs 100 in 2007 requires nearly Rs 1,000 in 2025. Prices of food, shelter and medicine have climbed steeply; the statutory cap of Rs 10,000 has remained untouched, adding that Section 9 remained the same despite 34th amendment to the Act 34 in 2019.
The court observed that the state government cannot exceed Rs 10,000 per month, as the central enactment caps it at Rs 10,000. No state can frame Rules which could travel beyond Section 9(2) on the grant of maintenance beyond Rs 10,000.
Quashing the order dated April 16, 2021, passed by the Assistant Commissioner (AC) ex-parte to pay Rs 5 lakh as ‘compensation’ jointly by the four sons, including Sunil H Bohra and a daughter-in-law, who were the petitioners residing in the city, to their father and step-mother, as there was no such provision under the Act to pass order as contended by them, the court remitted the matter to the AC for consideration afresh keeping in mind the observations made in this order.
The court said that the petitioners should pay Rs 10,000 per month each to their parents as maintenance from April 16, 2021, to the date of the order of the AC. The order of maintenance at Rs 10,000 stands enhanced to Rs 30,000 to each of the petitioners from today, till the matter is decided by the AC.
In the event the amount of Rs 5 lakh is already paid by the petitioners to parents, the same should be given set off towards arrears to be paid at RS 10,000 each per month, the court said while directing the Registrar to forward a copy of this order to the Additional Solicitor General of India to place it before the Ministry of Finance to consider its recommendation.