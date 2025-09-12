CM Siddaramaiah expresses concern over Karnataka’s green cover

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday expressed his displeasure at the lack of seriousness and efforts by the Forest Department in increasing the green cover in the state.
Speaking on the sidelines of a programme organised to mark the National Forest Martyrs Day in Bengaluru, the CM said that afforestation works are done annually, but the green cover in the state is not increasing. “For the last 40 years I have been hearing that Karnataka’s forest cover is 20-21%. Human-animal conflict is on the rise. Efforts should be made to ensure that forest cover increases and the conflict reduces,” Siddaramaiah said.
Agitated with the progress, Siddaramaiah said that there is no dearth of funds. “Money will not lay eggs (multiply) if not used. It needs to be utilised properly. Forest Department has sufficient money... if there is a shortage, tell me and I will release money. Bring the file to me. You (Eshwar Khandre) are the Forest, Environment, and Ecology Minister... what are you doing?” Siddaramaiah said.
The CM also pulled up senior forest officials and directed them to visit forests regularly. “Ideally, they should be staying there. If they do so, then their juniors will also work. The first task of the Forest Department is to protect forests, and the second is to increase forest cover,” he said.
The CM also said that 62 forest staffers have died on duty so far. Mincing no words, he said that there should be no more such deaths in the future.
Khandre said that the department has built 410 km of rail barricades, and 500 km more needs to be done. “Availability of funds will help in expediting the work. So far,
11 crore saplings have been planted, and forest officials have been directed to conduct a blockwise survey of the survival rate,” he said.