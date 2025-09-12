CM Siddaramaiah expresses concern over Karnataka’s green cover

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday expressed his displeasure at the lack of seriousness and efforts by the Forest Department in increasing the green cover in the state.

Speaking on the sidelines of a programme organised to mark the National Forest Martyrs Day in Bengaluru, the CM said that afforestation works are done annually, but the green cover in the state is not increasing. “For the last 40 years I have been hearing that Karnataka’s forest cover is 20-21%. Human-animal conflict is on the rise. Efforts should be made to ensure that forest cover increases and the conflict reduces,” Siddaramaiah said.

Agitated with the progress, Siddaramaiah said that there is no dearth of funds. “Money will not lay eggs (multiply) if not used. It needs to be utilised properly. Forest Department has sufficient money... if there is a shortage, tell me and I will release money. Bring the file to me. You (Eshwar Khandre) are the Forest, Environment, and Ecology Minister... what are you doing?” Siddaramaiah said.