FIR filed over fake website of Kumara Krupa guest house

BENGALURU: The High Grounds police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly creating a fake website in the name of Kumara Krupa, the official guest house of the Karnataka government.

The FIR, registered under provisions of the Information Technology Act, was based on a complaint filed by Avinash S N, manager of the government guest house. In his complaint, he stated that a fake website, https://kumarakrupaaguesthouse.com, had been created by unidentified individuals, who offered room bookings and cheated the public by collecting payments and personal information.

The complaint was filed after several people approached the guest house, claiming they had booked rooms online. It is also learnt that a sessions court judge from Punjab lost Rs 12,000 after transferring money to a phone number listed on the fake website.

The number had reportedly been shared with him by a police staffer working with the Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department.