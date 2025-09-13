Success of democracy depends not just on economic growth, but on social justice: CPA plenary

BENGALURU: The Plenary Session of the 11th CPA India Region Conference, held at a private hotel here on Friday, emphasised that the success of democracy depends not just on economic growth, but also on social justice and inclusive participation.

It emphasised that effective democratic governance depends not only on laws but also on the active engagement of legislators in meaningful dialogues that promote transparency, accountability and public trust. Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraja Horatti chaired the plenary with the theme, ‘Debates and Discussions in the House of Legislature; building people’s trust, meeting people’s aspirations’.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader, his counterparts from Uttar Pradesh Satish Mahana, from Odisha Surabha Padhy and from Sikkim Mingma Norbu Sherpa participated in the deliberations.

They highlighted that the tradition of public dialogue and consultation dates back to the Vedic period. “This long-standing cultural practice has shaped the country’s legislative process and contributed to its vibrancy and adaptability,” they felt.

Improving debate quality

They stressed that disruptions in legislative proceedings and insufficient debate on key issues undermine public confidence and hinder democratic progress. The importance of ensuring proper discussion time for bills, improving the quality of debates and addressing the challenges of limited sitting days was also discussed.