Dharmasthala mass burial case: Plaint against Snehamayi Krishna

MANGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Dharmasthala mass burial allegations summoned activists Girish Mattannavar and Jayant T, Vittal Gowda, the uncle of Sowjanya who was raped and murdered in 2012, Vittal’s associate Pradeep and YouTuber Abhishek for questioning in the skull case on Saturday and recorded their statements.

Venkappa Kotian, a resident of Belthangady and member of Rashtriya Hindu Jagrana Vedike has lodged a complaint with the Belthangady police against activist Snehamayi Krishna accusing him of filing a false complaint against Vittal Gowda. In the complaint, Venkappa alleged, “Sowjanya’s family and we are fighting for justice. The person named Snehamayi Krishna has made false allegations against Vittal Gowda allegedly upon the instructions of someone and attempted to divert our fight for justice. We suspect that Sowjanya’s murderers only might have brought Krishna to file the complaint. Hence, Krishna must be questioned thoroughly and those who encouraged him to file the false complaint must be traced and action should be taken,” he stated in the complaint.

Meanwhile, activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody released a video giving a call to hold a silent protest demanding justice for Sowjanya and also to hold prayers to stop vested interests from weakening the ongoing SIT probe. He alleged that there is an attempt to divert or weaken the ongoing SIT probe. “SIT is conducting a transparent probe. We will soon fix a date for a silent protest as per Mahatma Gandhi’s principle of peace. Silent protest will be held in Belthangady. I also appeal Sowjanya activists to hold poojas on September 16 on the day of Sankramana in all temples to strengthen SIT,” he said in the video.