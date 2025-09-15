‘BJP using communalisation to seize Mandya’s vote bank’: B Somashekar
BENGALURU: A political firestorm has erupted in Old Mysuru as former MLA B Somashekar dropped a bombshell accusing his former party BJP of masterminding the Keregodu Hanuman flag controversy to ignite communal tensions and capture Mandya’s vote bank. In a blistering attack, Somashekar called the incident a calculated BJP strategy to communalise Mandya, a long-time JDS stronghold.
“Keregodu wasn’t a random flare-up. It is a BJP playbook—stir communal unrest in key constituencies like Keregodu, Nagamangala, and now Maddur, which are important political centres for Mandyas’ consciousness to sway voters,” he said. He said that Mandya, once where BJP candidates struggled and lost their deposits election after election, is now on the cusp of flipping in their favour.
Somashekar’s claims paint a grim picture of electioneering cynicism, with sacred symbols weaponised for votes.
MLC BK Hariprasad echoed the charge. “This is BJP-RSS’ well known tactic — deliberately communalise, disrupt peace, and seize control.”
Agriculture Minister Chaluvarayaswamy vowed resistance, stating, “We won’t let BJP infiltrate Mandya.”
Meanwhile, political analyst Harish Bijoor urged restraint amid rising tensions. “Polarisation may bring short-term gains, but sacrificing communal harmony is too high a price,” he said.
Analyst BS Murthy said, “Taluk by taluk, BJP is targeting JDS’ core vote base with communal flare-ups, while JDS leaders HD Kumaraswamy and HD Deve Gowda watch helplessly. It’s a surrender — possibly a mutually agreed dismantling of JDS.” Hindutva firebrand leaders like Basanagouda Yatnal and Pratap Simha are gaining traction in Mandya, signaling a rising tide of core Hindutva sentiment with what Murthy calls “tacit JDS approval.”
One question swirls: Is this the BJP’s masterstroke to dominate Old Mysuru, or a reckless gamble that could fracture Karnataka’s social fabric? With elections looming, Mandya’s voters hold the answer, but the stakes — peace and unity — couldn’t be higher.