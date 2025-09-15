‘BJP using communalisation to seize Mandya’s vote bank’: B Somashekar

BENGALURU: A political firestorm has erupted in Old Mysuru as former MLA B Somashekar dropped a bombshell accusing his former party BJP of masterminding the Keregodu Hanuman flag controversy to ignite communal tensions and capture Mandya’s vote bank. In a blistering attack, Somashekar called the incident a calculated BJP strategy to communalise Mandya, a long-time JDS stronghold.

“Keregodu wasn’t a random flare-up. It is a BJP playbook—stir communal unrest in key constituencies like Keregodu, Nagamangala, and now Maddur, which are important political centres for Mandyas’ consciousness to sway voters,” he said. He said that Mandya, once where BJP candidates struggled and lost their deposits election after election, is now on the cusp of flipping in their favour.

Somashekar’s claims paint a grim picture of electioneering cynicism, with sacred symbols weaponised for votes.

MLC BK Hariprasad echoed the charge. “This is BJP-RSS’ well known tactic — deliberately communalise, disrupt peace, and seize control.”